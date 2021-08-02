Siegel Group announces 2 new nationwide vaccination incentive programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Siegel Group announced today that it is rolling out two new nationwide vaccination incentive programs: 1) a customer incentive program and 2) an employee incentive program.

Both programs are designed to promote efforts to increase vaccination rates, according to their press release. Any Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® customer who receives a COVID-19 vaccination in the month of August 2021 can receive a $25 payment credit to apply to their stay. Separately, any Siegel Group employee who completes the COVID-19 vaccination process by the end of September 2021 will be entered into a company-wide employee drawing for a cash bonus.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The customer incentive program will be available to customers at all 60 Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® properties across the country. To be eligible for the $25 payment credit, Siegel Suites® and Siegel Select® customers must receive all required vaccination shots before the end of September.

To be eligible for the employee incentive program, Siegel Group employees must start the vaccination process in August 2021 and complete it by Sept. 30, 2021, for a chance to be entered into the drawing. Those employees awarded the cash bonus through the drawing will be announced on Oct. 1, 2021.