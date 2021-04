LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cashman Center is closing its vaccination site on May 5. Officials made the announcement during a press conference at the location on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES:

Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chair of the Clark County Commission, received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the site the same day.

Meanwhile, UNLV is now doing walk-in vaccinations.

For information on where and how to get vaccinated in the Las Vegas area click here.