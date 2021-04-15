UNLV vaccination site currently accepting walk-ins after 100K+ doses administered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the Student Union Building is currently accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The clinic says it's also accepting next-day appointments.

Currently, UNLV administers the Moderna vaccine, which is for individuals 18 and older. UNLV representatives say those 16 and 17-year-olds wishing to be vaccinated should make an appointment at a site that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

Also, note that second doses of the vaccine remain by appointment, according to UNLV, to ensure proper timing between doses.

UNLV says its decision to accept walk-in appointments is to encourage more Southern Nevadans to get vaccinated at their earliest convenience.

As of April 14, UNLV had administered more than 100,000 doses and says it's prepared to handle more than 2,000 patients a day.

Getting a vaccine at UNLV typically takes no more than an hour, from check-in to departure.

“I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said UNLV Medicine CEO Dr. Michael Gardner. “We’re making the process seamless and we’ll be happy to take care of you.”

Those wishing to be vaccinated are asked to arrive with a government-issued photo ID and insurance card if available, although insurance is not required to receive a no-cost vaccine.

For walk-in COVID vaccinations:

UNLV Student Union Building

4505 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Las Vegas, NV 89154

Free parking available in Lot D

For COVID vaccine appointments: Click here