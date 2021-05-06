Touro University Nevada to require COVID-19 vaccine at Las Vegas area campus

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Touro University Nevada says it will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated ahead of a full return to campus, a decision that the nonprofit private university says is "not without precedent."

Shelley Berkley, CEO of Touro University Western Division and former Nevada congresswoman, said in an emailed statement to 13 Action News:

Touro University’s primary responsibility is to provide the best possible education to the next generation of healthcare providers for Nevada. We also have a responsibility to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe. We are dealing with the worst pandemic in modern history.



As the state’s largest medical school, we are leading the fight against COVID-19. We provided free COVID testing at the beginning of the pandemic and have now transitioned to providing vaccines. Touro students and faculty have administered more than 10,000 vaccines in our community. We are requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated in preparation for a full return to campus. This decision is not without precedent. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 200 private and public schools across the country are mandating the vaccine.

The Henderson campus is part of the Tuoro College and University system.

As for other higher education campuses in Southern Nevada, UNLV says is not currently requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff.

UNLV also says it is following state, local, and Nevada System of Higher Education guidelines, and it says it strongly encourages the entire university community to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

As of May 6, neither CSN nor NSHE has sent out press statements regarding COVID-19 vaccine requirements but 13 Action News has reached out to both for clarification.