LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District teaming up for a COVID vaccine pop-up clinic.

Starting tomorrow you can get shots at 2300 West Bonanza Road.

That's near North Rancho and U.S. 95.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday.

You register for the two-dose Moderna vaccine online now.