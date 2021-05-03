Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics open in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics are taking place this week.

Tuesday, there's one at Church LV on Sunset Road. Wednesday, you can go to the Walnut Community Center and Thursday there will be a clinic at the Whitney Recreation & Senior Center.

All of those clinics will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials: Vaccination levels declining as start of May

And there's also a clinic on Friday at the Crossing Church on Windmill Lane that will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, a pop-up vaccination event will be held at Palace Station hotel-casino on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.