Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics open in Southern Nevada

items.[0].videoTitle
Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics are taking place this week. Here are a few of your options.
Posted at 7:56 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:00:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics are taking place this week.

Tuesday, there's one at Church LV on Sunset Road. Wednesday, you can go to the Walnut Community Center and Thursday there will be a clinic at the Whitney Recreation & Senior Center.

All of those clinics will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials: Vaccination levels declining as start of May

And there's also a clinic on Friday at the Crossing Church on Windmill Lane that will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, a pop-up vaccination event will be held at Palace Station hotel-casino on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH