Officials: Vaccination demand levels currently declining

More than 103 million Americans are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but the demand for the shots is declining.

Daily vaccinations are down 22% from just 3 weeks ago.

The Food and Drug Administration says they'll grant emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids between the ages of 12 to 15.

The decision could come early this week.

One mom in Oregon said she was fearing the worst after her 2-year-old son's months-long battle against the virus.

Oregon's governor has once again banned indoor restaurant dining in 15 counties that surround the state's biggest cities.