Sun City Anthem Community Center offering additional vaccine appointments

The City of Henderson, in partnership with the Sun City Anthem COVID-19 Task Force, will offer additional appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to Nevada residents age 16 and older from April 13 to April 16 at the Sun City Anthem Community Center.

The Sun City Anthem vaccination site, located at 2450 Hampton Rd., will offer 850 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine per day by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Appointments for second dose vaccinations will be scheduled during the first visit.

Assistance is available for those without internet access by calling the City of Henderson information hotline at 702-267-INFO (4636), Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting the City of Henderson website.