Upcoming community vaccine clinics in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials announced today several upcoming community vaccine clinics.
Upcoming community clinics include:
Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, 4-8 p.m.
Hollywood Recreation Center
1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142
Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jaycee's Senior Community Mobile Home Park
5805 W. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103
Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Searchlight Community Center
200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV 89046
Saturday, May 1, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bob Price Community Center
2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156
May 11 – June 14 (Week 1-3 Dose 1, Week 4-6 Dose 2)
7 a.m. to noon
Texas Station Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
2101 Texas Star Ln., North Las Vegas, NV 89032