Upcoming community vaccine clinics in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials announced today several upcoming community vaccine clinics.

Upcoming community clinics include:

Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, 4-8 p.m.

Hollywood Recreation Center

1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142

Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jaycee's Senior Community Mobile Home Park

5805 W. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103

Friday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Searchlight Community Center

200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV 89046

Saturday, May 1, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bob Price Community Center

2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156

May 11 – June 14 (Week 1-3 Dose 1, Week 4-6 Dose 2)

7 a.m. to noon

Texas Station Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

2101 Texas Star Ln., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

