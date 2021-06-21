Free Las Vegas Lights soccer tickets offered at Cashman Field COVID-19 vaccination site June 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the June 25 Las Vegas Lights Football Club match at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Vaccines will be offered from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and those who are vaccinated will be given free match tickets that can be used at any regular season Lights match.

Those who preregister at https://vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/ and are then vaccinated at the field on June 25 will receive two tickets good for any regular season home match. Those who walk up without a preregistration appointment and get vaccinated will be eligible for one ticket good for any regular season home match.

“We love our Las Vegas Lights and we have been seeing some big crowds out to support the team this season,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “Come on out on June 25 to see our Lights and take advantage of free vaccinations.”

Ward 5, represented by City Councilman Cedric Crear, is the home of Cashman Field and the Lights.

“Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy cheering on the Las Vegas Lights, and take the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “If you have not been vaccinated, this is your opportunity to do so and enjoy professional soccer for free.”

The Lights will be taking on the San Diego Loyal Friday, June 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Lights have home matches throughout the summer and fall at Cashman Field.

"Lights FC is all about finding fun and unique ways to both entertain our community and make it a better place for local families," said Brett Lashbrook, Las Vegas Lights FC owner and CEO. "We didn't hesitate when this idea came up to further encourage local residents to get vaccinated. Viva Lights! Viva free vaccinations with free match tickets!"

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/ [lnks.gd]. For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, you may also call 1.800.401.0946.

