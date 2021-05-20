COVID-19 vaccinations available May 25-27 at pop-up site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Fire Station 9, located at 4747 N. Rainbow Blvd., May 25-27 from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccination at this location can visit vax4nv.nv.gov/patient/s/. Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the prompts to select the location. For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals may call 1-800-401-0946.

In addition, the site also will be taking walk-ups as long as there are available doses.

The city also will host two sites for walk-up vaccinations. These include:

Rafael Rivera Community Center, 2900 Stewart Ave., May 25 from noon to 7 p.m. and May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave. May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Enter through the west side of the property by the sportsbook and proceed upstairs to the second-floor meeting rooms.

The Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city and additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.

