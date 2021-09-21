Raiders offer fans alternate screenings for Week 3 game at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders report it will again offer fans alternate screening during the team's next scheduled home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans will have the opportunity to get ready for Sunday's game along with getting their COVID vaccine on Friday, Saturday or Sunday as the Raiders will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. Week 3.

This is the second Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium since the organization’s announcement of the vaccine requirement for attendees pursuant to the governor's state of Nevada emergency directive.

PREVIOUS: Thousands of Raiders fans pass through alternate screening at Allegiant Stadium

Team representatives say fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission.

For those fans that are unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered for the following circumstances:

If a fan is partially vaccinated as of Sept. 26

If a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the CLEAR app (any vaccine other than Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen)

If a fan has a digital vaccine card/a photo of a vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded to the CLEAR app

If a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12-13-year-old guest that is unable to be added to the CLEAR Health Pass

Representatives say for the best game-day experience on Sunday, fans are encouraged to complete alternate screening at the stadium prior to the start of the game.

Screenings will be available in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all three days with vaccinations available.

Full details are also available here.