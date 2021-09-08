Everything you need to know about the CLEAR app ahead of the Raiders' home opener

The Raiders are preparing for the home opener Monday, September 13—and you may want to have your game plan ready for the vaccination requirement.

And the wait to get inside is only as lengthy as you decide to make it.

“I don’t want to stand there while someone’s downloading the app, saying, ‘Wait, hold on a second.’ I want to go in,” said John Vizcarra, a season-ticket holder for the team.

To get into the game, you need some proof of COVID-19 vaccination. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask. But anything less will require one. And downloading the CLEAR app is the quickest way to get inside.

“It’s extremely easy to use,” he said. “Very user-friendly. You’re not going to have a problem with it as long as you’re doing it prior to going to the stadium.”

Once you are in the app, you will want to select the Health Pass Plus option at the top and select the Las Vegas Raiders. From there, you will need your ID, vaccination card, and have to take a selfie.

“Then when you get to the stadium, you just scroll to it,” said Vizcarra. “It’s got a bar code on it just like your tickets, they scan it—I’m assuming—and in you go.”

There are no medical of religious exemptions, and no substitute for vaccination. However, you will be able to get vaccinated at the game on Monday. But because it’s a first dose, you will have to wear a mask.

And when it comes to the CLEAR app, one Raiders fan is hoping you will take his advice.

“Download it the night before you go,” he said. “Get everything done before you go.”

And if you do not have a phone, you can still expedite your entry into the stadium by bringing your ID and vaccination card, and going through alternate screening. That will be available Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, 1-6pm in Lot B.

Game day hours will be 1-7pm in the same lot, and kids under 12 will be required to wear masks.

