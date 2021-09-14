Thousands of Raiders fans pass through alternate screening at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you ready for some football? For many people, this home opener for the Las Vegas Raiders was the push they needed to get vaccinated.

By the time the alternate screening tent closes in Lot B, upward of 5,000 people will have passed through.

That is in addition to the 3,000 that came through over the weekend.

We chatted with a bunch of fans, with most all of them saying this has been a painless hurdle on their way to watch some football.

“I’m not really thinking so hard about it,” said Diamond Frazier, who lives in North Las Vegas.

“We live in a new world now, so new mandates are what’s necessary. So, I feel like everyone just needs to follow the rules and we can have fun.”

“That process right there? I’m not going to lie, I thought it was going to be hell,” said Mel from west Oakland. “But I went in and went out and—shoot, that was five minutes ago!”

“There’s been a lot of planning leading up to this moment,” said Glen Simpson, senior director of Community Ambulance. “At the end of the day, priority number one is the health and safety of everybody.”