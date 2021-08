LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Nugget Las Vegas is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics, where individuals can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Open to the public, the clinics will take place on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the Convention Level in the Merion and Turnberry Rooms.

Those interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine are asked to bring a valid photo ID and health insurance card if they have one.