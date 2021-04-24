Breakthrough infections: Fully vaccinated people who get COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says 73 fully vaccinated people have still caught COVID-19 and is reminding residents that the vaccine does not make you immune to the virus, but rather it helps reduce your risk of serious health consequences.

The cases are called "breakthrough infections" and compared with the total number of people who have been vaccinated in the state, the number of breakthrough infections comes out to about one case for every 10,000.

Health experts say that’s a low number and it’s proof the vaccines are working.

The 73 breakthrough infections are below expectations, officials say, and if the number gets higher in the following weeks, it shouldn't be a cause for concern.

“It’s actually good news because it means that the vaccines are being protected and they are really keeping the disease away from the people who are fully vaccinated, “said Dr. Fermin Leguen with the SNHD.

However, some like Alicia Dupree-Miller say they wish they would have known that the vaccine doesn’t fully protect you from the virus prior to receiving the first dose.

Dupree-Miller is waiting for her second dose and while she doesn’t like vaccines, she still got hers to reduce the danger and protect her loved ones, including those who are immune-compromised.

"I would rather take that 'might' as opposed to the 'will,'" she said.

“The doctors are, the consensus with the medical community, is yes, if you’re vaccinated and you do happen to get it, you probably won’t get as sick," she said. "So that to me is enough."

Health officials also say, so far, an increase of breakthrough infection cases wouldn’t jeopardize Clark County's reopening plans, and the goal is to get to at least a 60% of people fully vaccinated in our area.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine does not fully eliminate the risk of getting the coronavirus, health officials say social distancing protocols and face coverings are still required and needed.

