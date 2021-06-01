Community Ambulance helping Henderson reach vaccination goal

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Community Ambulance has joined forces with the City of Henderson to help them reach their goal of vaccinating 60% of all Henderson residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by July 1, 2021. Community Ambulance’s certified paramedics and EMTs are administering the vaccines at the City of Henderson’s primary vaccination site located at Galleria at Sunset shopping mall.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will be available for all walk-ins that have not yet received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Primary appointments are being reserved for the second dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine, with a special focus on fully inoculating adolescents aged 12-15 as they prepare for a safe and dynamic summer vacation. Both vaccines are available at the site until June 18.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

County stats show that about 54.5% of Henderson residents have been vaccinated as of the end of May; therefore, a concerted push is being made by health officials and through media campaigns to pull the younger demographic in for their shot. To-date, the 50+ aged population has made significant progress on vaccinations with over 60%+ vaccinated.

To encourage vaccinations, those who receive a vaccine will be entered into a weekly gift card drawing offered by Galleria at Sunset. Prizes include gift cards and special experiences from various businesses at the shopping mall.

Galleria at Sunset is located at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Vaccines are being distributed on the lower level near Kohl's (Suite 1211) and are available Tuesday through Friday from 8 am until 2 pm. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.