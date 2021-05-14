Silver Bowl Park to host vaccine clinic and movie night

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and community partners will host a free Movie in the Park night at Silver Bowl Park on May 28, that will include a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Silver Bowl Park is located at 6800 E. Russell Road between Hollywood and South Broadbent boulevards.

Starting at 7 p.m. free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available while supplies last in addition to a family art project. Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Janssen vaccine will be offered as well as the Pfizer vaccine. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, can schedule an appointment at a local clinic to receive their second dose by calling 1(800) 401-0946 or visiting the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

The featured movie is DreamWorks “Trolls World Tour,” which starts at 8 p.m. Partners include Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command’s Safety Through Outreach and Prevention (STOP) program.

Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movies comfortably. Free sandwiches and refreshments will be served at 7:30 p.m. while supplies last. Tickets for refreshments are required and can be picked up at the Whitney Community Center now through the day of the event.

The Whitney Community Center is located at 5712 Missouri Ave and can be reached at (702) 455-7576.

Residents can contact District G’s office at (702) 455-8531 if they have any questions about the series.