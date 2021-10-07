WATCH: Gov. Steve Sisolak providing update on Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and members of the “Get Out the Vaccine” efforts providing updates on their work and accomplishments so far in Nevada.

In early July, Nevada became one of the first states to take advantage of FEMA “surge teams” offered by the federal government to assist the State in COVID-19 vaccination efforts. As the FEMA missions wrap up, the Governor will be joined by other leaders to provide an update on the work done and lay out other steps the take is taking to continue to increase vaccination rates.

