Welcome Las Vegas Sign to offer free vaccinations on site May 24

Clark County officials will be providing free COVID-19 vaccines at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign at 7 p.m. on May 24.

Commissioner Jones organized the pop-up vaccination clinic at the Welcome sign with the support of Commissioner Michael Naft, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, Immunize Nevada and Touro University Nevada, which is providing the staff to administer the vaccine. The Pfizer and Janssen vaccines are expected to be available.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for children ages 12 and over.

A photographer will be at the sign to take pictures of residents getting vaccinated in front of the iconic landmark.

Residents heading to the sign for the vaccine are encouraged to park at the nearby Harley-Davidson dealership at 3355 S. Las Vegas Boulevard and use the crosswalk at the traffic signal to get to the sign, instead of trying to find parking at the sign.

There will also be food trucks at the Harley-Davidson parking lot.

Clinic location information and a live chat that can answer COVID-19 vaccine questions and help schedule appointments can also be found online.