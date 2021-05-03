Southern Nevada Health District offering community vaccine clinics

People in Clark County have many options to get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at Southern Nevada Health District and partner sites located throughout the community.

Upcoming clinics include:

May 4, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Church LV

3760 E. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas NV 89120

May 5, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walnut Community Center

3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas NV 89115

May 6, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Whitney Recreation & Senior Center

5712 E. Missouri Ave., Las Vegas NV 89122

May 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Crossing Church

7950 W. Windmill Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Vaccine will be available for people ages 16 and over, and the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines will be available at these locations – while resources last. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free, and the Health District is urging all eligible people to get vaccinated.

