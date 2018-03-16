Interactive Map: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Las Vegas-area police are investigating a number of murders that occurred in 2018.

A man is dead after a fight near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue in Las Vegas on March 15.

A 70-year-old man was killed after police said a 50-year-old man shot him before shooting himself near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in Las Vegas on March 6.

A man's body was found along Kyle Canyon Road outside of Las Vegas on Feb. 25.

A man died after a shooting on Vernon Avenue, located near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas, on Feb. 20. Police said a fight over a car sale may have led to the shooting.

A man was found shot dead in a car at Devonshire Apartments, located in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, on Feb. 19.

Police say a person was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95, in Las Vegas on Feb. 19.

39-year-old John Treese was arrested after allegedly running over a woman with his vehicle near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign" near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road in Las Vegas on Feb. 17.

42-year-old Willie Bain confessed to killing his wife after a domestic violence-related incident near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Feb. 17.

A man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Superior Position Street in North Las Vegas on Feb. 14.

A man was shot and killed while he was feeding at cat near New York Avenue and Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Feb. 13.

26-year-old Kenyon Tyler was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Van Patten Street in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road in Henderson on Feb. 9.

A man was found shot in front of a home on Robin Crest Court in Las Vegas on Feb. 7. A woman was heard screaming in the driveway and was later taken to an apartment.

Jose Hernandez and Ricardo Olivas were killed and a third man was injured in a shooting near May Avenue and Center Drive in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.

A 2 1/2-month-old girl died at Sunrise Hospital after police said her father allegedly smothered her to stop her crying at a motel near Ninth and Fremont streets in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

A homeless man was found dead near Bugling Bull and Coldcreek roads, outside of Las Vegas, on Feb. 4. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

David Lee Parsons was fatally shot after an altercation took place at a market near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road in Las Vegas on Feb. 3.

Juan Carlos Estrada Raya was killed in a drive-by shooting near Arville Street and Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Feb. 2.

James Edgar Lewis was found shot and killed under a bridge near U.S. 95 and 14th Street near downtown Las Vegas on Feb. 2. Surveillance video showed the incident.

Two people died in a shooting in the 3300 block of East Rome Boulevard, near Pecos Road and Centennial Parkway, in North Las Vegas on Feb. 2.

A man's body was found stabbed near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, which is near Frenchman Mountain, on Feb. 1.

25-year-old Martell Williams was fatally shot in the chest while trying to buy drugs at an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Jan. 31.

Benicio Quinones after being shot near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard in Las Vegas on Jan. 29. He was found lying on Calimesa Street.

Brian Wayne Clegg was shot and killed near Rancho Discount Mall, near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, in Las Vegas on Jan. 29. Police said the homeless man was shot while he was sleeping.

A man in his 50s was stabbed near East Flamingo and Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Jan. 28.

Family members have identified Jorge Prado as the man shot and killed while working on his truck outside his home near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas on Jan. 27. It appears he was shot multiple times.

A 10-month-baby died on Jan. 24 after an apparent battery in the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard, in Las Vegas. The child's father, Eric Chu, was arrested in Chicago in connection with the infant death.

Rebecca West and William Logan died in a murder-suicide on Jan. 22 near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Two men are dead in a murder-suicide near Morgan Avenue and E Street in Las Vegas on Jan. 20. Police said 41-year-old Jorge Rodriguez shot his wife's boyfriend, identified as Manuel De Jesus Parra-Luna, and then the wife before turning the gun on himself. The woman is in stable condition.

16-year-old Jovanni Grimes was shot to death at Lewis Family Park near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in Las Vegas on Jan. 18. Two other teens are wanted in the incident.

A man was found with gunshot and stab wounds at Frenchman Mountain on Jan. 18. Police said his body had been there at least 24 hours when it was found.

Jamar Taylor was shot and killed over a dispute regarding loud music at Kensington Suites near Bonanza Road and Tonopah Drive in Las Vegas on Jan. 16. Stavros Stathakos was arrested.

Shelley Toyama died of her injuries Feb. 15 after being beaten near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road on Jan. 13. Surveillance video of the assailant has been released.

17-year-old Clemente Medina Jr. was shot in the chest near Civic Center Drive and Evans Avenue in North Las Vegas on Jan. 13.

Celia Luna died as she was opening a check cashing business near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas on Jan. 11.

A man shot and killed his wife at the Herbst Market near Desert Inn and Fort Apache roads in Las Vegas on Jan. 6. Abebe Y. Teferi was booked in absentia after shooting himself in the incident. The wife killed has not been identified.

Arthur Crumb was found dead in a drainage tunnel near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way in Las Vegas on Jan. 1. Police said he was beaten to death on Dec. 7.

This is an ongoing list. It will continue to be updated.