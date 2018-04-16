Police say man shot 2 coworkers, killing 1 at Venetian company picnic

Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for shooting two people at a Venetian hotel-casino company picnic that occurred on April 15 at Sunset Park.

Officers believe 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel is responsible for shooting two of his coworkers, one of those victims has been confirmed deceased and the other in critical condition.

They say that Venetian hotel-casino employees were having a picnic at Sunset Park, near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue, when Wrobel showed up. He was said to have walked up to one of the picnic tables and shot the two victims.

Police are still searching for Wrobel but say they've found his car abandoned inside a parking garage at McCarran International Airport.

The Las Vegas Sands issued the following statement:

"We can confirm there was an incident this evening at Sunset Park involving our team members," said Las Vegas Sands VP of Public Relations Alyssa Anderson. "The Venetian team is working closely with Las Vegas Metro on the investigation. Any questions regarding this investigation should be directed to Las Vegas Metro."

Police are urging anyone that may have information on Wrobel's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. He is considered armed and dangerous.