Las Vegas police investigating woman's death Sunday as homicide

A woman's death this past weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a residence in the 7400 block of River Dove Court, near Torrey Pines Drive and Warm Springs Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman. Medical personnel responded and transported the woman to Spring Valley Hospital where she later died.

An investigator from the Clark County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital and determined the death was suspicious and requested assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section.

On Monday, an autopsy of the victim was conducted and determined that the victim was a victim of a homicide due to evidence of a brain bleed. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and responded back to the residence where the victim was located.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.