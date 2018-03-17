LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a woman's death in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive.

Las Vegas police were called to the scene around noon Saturday. A resident stated that a man told him to call the police. Officers tell 13 Action News that the man reportedly had an "incident" with his girlfriend.

Officers arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. The woman was located and pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time as homicide detectives are still investigating. More information to come.