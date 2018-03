UPDATE 7:10 A.M.: Police are now searching for a woman who they believe was the shooter in the incident that occurred this morning.

Officers believe the woman shot a man she knew in the face after the two argued in front of a home on Sacramento Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive near Charleston and Lamb boulevards that occurred at 5:17 a.m.

Police say two people got into an argument in front of a house and during the argument, one person shot the other once in the face.

Large police scene. One person was shot in the face and killed. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/OsTlVFqg7N — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) March 26, 2018

The person shot in the face was pronounced dead. The shooter is still outstanding.