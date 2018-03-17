Police: Man fatally stabbed partner inside home

UPDATE ON MARCH 17: Police say a man fatally stabbed his partner inside a home. The victim is a woman believed to be in her 60s. Right now, the suspect is in custody.

According to detectives, this all started as a welfare check call Friday evening. Detectives found the garage door open. They entered the unlocked residence to check on the occupants.

Once inside, they discovered the body of the victim in the dining room area of the home. The suspect, 62-year-old John Vannucci, was found inside a bedroom. He had attempted to end his life by taking various pills.

Police believe the woman had been dead for several days. However, the investigation continues.

Vannucci is currently in the hospital. Police have charged him with Open Murder.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the victim once the family has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are responding to a homicide in the 1900 block of Cameron Street, near South Decatur and West Oakey boulevards.

The call came in about 8:30 p.m. and homicide detectives are investigating the cause.