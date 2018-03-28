UPDATE: Man turns himself in connection with woman's beating death

UPDATE MARCH 28: Las Vegas police said 33-year-old Ladonte Wilson was taken into custody Wednesday.

He turned himself into Clark County Detention Center for his outstanding murder warrant, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected in the beating death of a woman.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Around 10:15 p.m. Jan. 13, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of East Twain Avenue, east of Paradise Road, for a report that a woman had been beaten.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment for apparent head trauma.

The assailant was described as a heavy set black male adult in his 30s with a beard. He was last seen wearing a multicolored beanie, black sweatshirt and jeans. During the initial investigation, police said the suspect was never identified.

On Feb. 15, homicide detectives were notified that the woman, identified as 59-year-old Shelley Toyama, had succumbed to her injuries she sustained from the beating. The coroner’s report indicated the victim’s cause and manner of death was blunt force trauma.

Surveillance video was released of the alleged assailant.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact homicide by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.