UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M.

According to LVMPD, two male neighbors got into a fight in the parking lot of Ridge Falls Apartments around 4 p.m.

One man stabbed the other. The man who was stabbed retaliated by shooting the first man with a shotgun.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 2800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street.

According to LVMPD, officers were called to the scene at Ridge Falls Apartments just after 4 p.m.

This story is developing. More information to come.