LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly attempted home invasion in west Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 8100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Cimarron Road, at about 3:30 a.m. with reports of a prowler attempting to break-in a residence.

Authorities found a deceased homeowner at the scene and took a suspect into custody, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The homeowner was in his 80s and fatally shot in the head during this incident as some sort of struggle took place.

No further immediate information was made available by police.