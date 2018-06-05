UPDATE 11 P.M.: The family of 23-year-old Raheem Rice said he was studying Kinesiology and hoping for a career in sports medicine. His mother Desiree Fahey-Rice gave a desperate plea for information in the case.

"It's a very difficult time for us. It's hard when you don't know what's going on," said Fahey-Rice. "So if anybody has any type of information that would help us, we'd really appreciate it."

She says investigators have shared few details about the case with them.

KTNV was able to confirm the home where the party was held was an Airbnb rental.

Airbnb provided the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. The safety of our community is our priority. We have permanently banned this guest from our platform and have offered our assistance to local law enforcement. We are fully supporting our host and apologize to the neighbors for the disturbance in their community. There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rice's family with funeral expenses.

Rice's family and friends are holding a candlelight ceremony at the Desert Breeze Park picnic area located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road on June 5 at 7 p.m.

UPDATE JUNE 4: The Clark County coroner has identified the man who was shot outside of a house party on Sunday as 23-year-old Raheem Rice of Las Vegas. His manner of death was a gunshot wound to the back. His death was ruled a homicide.

A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man is dead and a 17-year-old juvenile is injured after a shooting outside a house party around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives say that the party was located in the 6100 block of Novelty Drive, near Fort Apache and Sunset roads. Police had been called earlier in the evening to break up the party.

The shooting victims arrived with several other people in the area, but as they began walking towards the house, they were told by two other men who were getting into an SUV that the party was shut down. The group chatted with the men who said they might know about another party happening that evening.

As the group was standing on the corner talking, a black sedan drove by the group, made a U-turn at the end of the street, and passed by the group again. An unknown person in the car fired multiple rounds into the group, striking an adult male and the 17-year-old male.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the adult male died. The condition of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Police say that multiple people were near the intersection when the shooting happened, and many fled when the shots were fired. Some were gone before officers arrived.

"It literally made me jump out of the couch hearing the gunshots," says Angel Rodriguez, neighbor. "Seeing a victim on the ground getting resuscitated by the police was kinda shocking to see."

Neighbors say the home where the house party was is a rental, and was being used specifically for the party.

Neighbors are concerned that this rental home may be brining crime to their neighborhood.

"A lot of people who live in this neighborhood are really good people, and now this is something that will tarnish that, might tarnish the property value and its really bad to hear that one incident could ruin it for everyone here," says Rodriguez.

So far police haven't made any arrests, and a motive is unknown at this time.

The identity of the deceased will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner's office.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.