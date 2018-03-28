UPDATE: Four charged after rival gang member's body found in desert

UPDATE MARCH 28: The man killed was identified as Arquimidez Sandavol-Martinez.

Police said he was killed by rival gang members involved in MS-13, identified as Josue Diaz-Orellana, Luis Reyes-Castillo, David Perez-Manchame and Miguel Torres-Escoba. They have all since been arrested and charged in Sandavol-Martinez's kidnapping and murder.

Examination of the crime scene indicated that Sandoval-Martinez had been bound and had made some effort to escape his captors before being shot and stabbed to death. Fired 9mm cartridge cases with “Blazer” and “FC” head-stamp markings on them were located within the crime scene.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that Sandoval-Martinez was last seen on Jan. 21, at Club 2100, located at 2100 Fremont Street. Investigators obtained cell phone records that indicated Diaz-Orellana’s phone used cell towers near the club, heading eastbound along Lake Mead Boulevard, and in the area where Sandavol-Martinez’s body was found.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police say a man found dead near Frenchman Mountain appeared to have been stabbed.

His body was found around 4 p.m. Thursday by a Nevada Department of Wildlife employee.

The body was visible about 100 yards south of Lake Mead Boulevard a little east of Pabco Road.