Man, woman found shot in head in Las Vegas apartment

Officers found two people shot in the head in the 3600 block of Stober Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard around 2:35 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigation whether this is a homicide, double suicide or a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic situation.

.@LVMPD homicide crews still investigating after man and woman were found shot in the head in apartment near Twain & Arville - man died and woman is alive and was taken to UMC, investigators believe this was domestic related @KTNV pic.twitter.com/UcRFNNKa1r — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) March 26, 2018

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.