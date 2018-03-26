Man, woman found shot in head in Las Vegas apartment

Kel Dansby
5:47 AM, Mar 26, 2018
Officers arrived and found two people shot in the head in the 3600 block of Stober Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street.

Officers found two people shot in the head in the 3600 block of Stober Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard around 2:35 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigation whether this is a homicide, double suicide or a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic situation.

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

