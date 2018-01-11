Woman shot in front of check cashing store near Jones, Vegas Drive

Kel Dansby
10:15 AM, Jan 11, 2018
At 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas police say a shooting took place in front of a check cashing business on 1141 N. Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive.

When the call came through to dispatchers, all they were able to hear was a person moaning. They eventually located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds near Checks Cashed.

The woman has been transported to University Medical Center and her condition is unknown. There's no information on the suspect at this time.

Southbound Jones Boulevard is closed in the area as shell casings were found on the street.

