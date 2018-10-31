Police investigating second deadly shooting at same NLV apartment complex

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting at the same apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne. Officers say they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m.

They say they found an 18-year-old man dead on scene.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

#BREAKING 18 year-old is shot & killed in NLV apartment complex. His relatives tell me he was with his girlfriend when it happened. They say she tried to resuscitate him. He would’ve been 19 in January. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/5FVkOylSA6 — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ. (@MahsaWho) October 31, 2018

This is the same complex where a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday. Police said they believed Friday's shooting was not random.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in Las Vegas valley in 2018

This is a developing story.