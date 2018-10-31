Police investigating second deadly shooting at same NLV apartment complex

Mahsa Saeidi
11:36 PM, Oct 30, 2018
3 hours ago

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting at the same apartment complex in North Las Vegas. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

KTNV
Police are investigating a second deadly shooting at the same apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne. Officers say they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m.  

They say they found an 18-year-old man dead on scene.  

Detectives are speaking with witnesses.  They are asking anyone with information to come forward.  

This is the same complex where a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday.  Police said they believed Friday's shooting was not random.  

This is a developing story.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

