Police investigating second deadly shooting at same NLV apartment complex

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting at the same apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne. Officers say they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m.
They say they found an 18-year-old man dead on scene.
Detectives are speaking with witnesses. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
#BREAKING 18 year-old is shot & killed in NLV apartment complex. His relatives tell me he was with his girlfriend when it happened. They say she tried to resuscitate him. He would’ve been 19 in January. @KTNVpic.twitter.com/5FVkOylSA6