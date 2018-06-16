UPDATE: Mug shot released of one of suspects in burglary turned murder

UPDATE JUNE 15: Las Vegas police released the mug shot of Kamari Collins.

UPDATE JUNE 2: Police identified 18-year-old Kamari Collins and a 17-year-old juvenile as the suspects in this case.

UPDATE JUNE 1: Las Vegas police say two suspects in the murder of a 60-year-old woman were caught after a short police chase in California.

Investigators said detectives immediately headed to the Palmdale area after the arrests Friday evening.

They are expected to begin the extradition process as soon as possible.

"I just praised God. My heart was so happy. I heart was overwhelmed. I am joyful because I was experiencing righteous anger and I wanted these cowards caught," neighbor Ruth Gorman said.

UPDATE MAY 31: People in a tight-knit Las Vegas neighborhood are drawing even closer to each other after their neighbor was shot and killed outside her house in daylight.

The Clark County coroner has identified her as 60-year-old Sheri Aoyagi of Las Vegas. Her cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the chest.

A friend said the woman was a flight attendant. She was gunned down outside her home as her husband watched in horror.

Friends also remember Aoyagi as an animal lover, who cared for and rehabilitated dogs.

"She was an angel," says friend Christina Detisch.

Detisch says when Aoyagi wasn't caring for her dogs, she was caring for her husband, Stan, who uses a wheelchair.

Today, Stan is still shaken up after witnessing his wife being shot.

"He relives it every day," their priest tells 13 Action News.

Gertrude Kasalo said she attended church with the woman who was shot.

"They've taken away a very good friend of ours that not only helped us and was not only friends with everybody at church, but she helped a lot of people."

The victims’ house had been ransacked, but it is unknown at this time if any personal property was taken. It appeared the victim was shot as the suspects were leaving the scene of the burglary.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a white Chrysler 300. The car was later found unoccupied in the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue.

Meanwhile, neighbors says the area has seen a lot of break-ins recently. Police are also looking into whether any of them are related.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas police say a woman in her 60s was shot after confronting two men who were burglarizing her home near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. on May 30 at 6413 Morley Avenue. Two males walked out of the home and one fired a shot at the woman as she approached her home – killing her.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Her husband, who uses a wheelchair, is alive but distraught after he was unable to get out of the vehicle quickly. He was unable to provide a description of the car due to his emotional state.

Officers call the crime "disturbing" and promise an "unprecedented" effort to catch the men.