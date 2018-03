LAS VEGAS - One man is dead after a fight near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue around 3:09 p.m. Thursday.

Las Vegas police say that two men were involved in a dispute when one of them pulled out a firearm and a struggle ensued.

One man was shot during the struggle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man is in custody at this time, but homicide detectives are still investigating exactly what happened and if the man in custody is the suspect.