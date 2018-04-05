Woman arrested on murder charge after roommate's death in North Las Vegas

A woman was arrested in connection with her roommate's death in North Las Vegas.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Brooks Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, in reference to a possible body found. Officers located a deceased 56-year-old man lying outside a trailer near the back of the lot.

The preliminary investigation indicates the deceased man had been roommates with 39-year-old Paula Wynant, in a trailer on the property. Detectives learned there was a disagreement between Wynant and the deceased man which led to a physical altercation just outside the residence which left the 56-year-old man deceased on scene.

Wynant was subsequently booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center for the charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The coroner's office will release the identity, and cause and manner of death of the decedent after proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.