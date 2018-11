NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a deadly shooting in the area of Deer Springs Way and Losee Road late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the neighborhood at about 10:40 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

NLV police confirmed an 11-year-old girl was found shot to death inside a home at that location.

A 19-year-old suspect was also injured in the incident. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to officers.

Police said it appears that shots were fired from outside of the house and they have a car in question along with the possibility of more suspects involved.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area as it was an active scene with them speaking to witnesses.