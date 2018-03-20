Man found shot and killed inside Desert Shores home

LATEST: A neighbor tells 13 Action News the garage door of the home was open all weekend. We're told this was strange because it is against HOA policy. The neighbor rang the doorbell on Sunday but there was no response from the homeowner. The horrific discovery was made on Monday inside that home.

According to that neighbor, the homeowner had recently installed security cameras.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the victim once relatives are notified.

ORIGINAL: Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a 49-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head this morning.

He was found in the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way shortly after 9 a.m. That's near North Rampart Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The victim was discovered after not being heard from for several days.