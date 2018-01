Police say that man walked up to his estranged wife who was working as a cashier inside the Herbst Market at West Desert Inn and South Fort Apache Road and shot her multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

The victim died on scene while the shooter was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 6:24 p.m. Jan. 7. Police say the man and woman had been estranged for about 3 months according to relatives.