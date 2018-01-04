Las Vegas police investigating man found dead in drainage tunnel

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man found in a drainage tunnel earlier this week after his autopsy found he had several broken bones, a head injury and internal bleeding.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a tunnel west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way around 8:40 a.m. Monday after a deceased man was found. When officers arrived, they located a decomposed body under a blanket at an encampment. During the initial investigation, nothing appeared to be suspicious.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police's Homicide Section received information from the Clark County Coroner’s Office about the victim's injuries that resulted in his death.

The identity of the deceased victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.