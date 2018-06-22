UPDATE: Two arrested in deadly shooting of man on moped

UPDATE JUNE 22: Two men have been arrested in the death of a man on a moped earlier in June, which police say started as an attempted robbery.

18-year-old Mario Oceguera Jr. and 22-year-old Thomas Loza Rios were arrested on charges of open murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to the driver of a red sedan that approached Jonathan Dean, the two suspects had devised a plan to rob the person on the moped. The driver told police he didn't want any part of it because he lived nearby.

He told police that when the sedan drove past the moped that one of the men put a gun out of the window and told the moped rider to pull over. After both suspects got out of the vehicle, the driver said he left.

Video surveillance showed the two suspects and Dean fighting. The video showed Dean was swinging a portable speaker at the suspects who were pointing firearms at him. When Dean moved into the street, one of the suspects fired his gun at him. Dean collapsed and the suspects took off into the nearby apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- One person is dead after a shooting near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A verbal altercation took place between the victim and two men in the red car as they both continued northbound. The red car turned into an apartment complex at 3240 N. Las Vegas Blvd. and the victim continued on.

The victim turned around after a short distance and rode on the sidewalk southbound to the entrance of the apartment complex. The red vehicle pulled back out of the driveway and stopped in the roadway of Las Vegas Boulevard.

One suspect got out of the vehicle, pulled the victim off of the moped and the two men began to fight. A second man got out of the vehicle and they all fought. At some point during the fight, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The men got back into the vehicle and left the area northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and then westbound on Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle was described as an older red 4-door compact sedan.

The moped driver died after being transported to the hospital. The Clark County coroner identified the man as 37-year-old Jonathan Marie Dean of North Las Vegas.