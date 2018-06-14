Las Vegas breaking news for June 12, 2018

This is a roundup of all the breaking news from around the Las Vegas valley for June 12, 2018.

10:05 P.M.

One man is dead following a shooting near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Las Vegas police say the shooting happened around 9:17 p.m. at the 3800 block of San Angelo Avenue. The suspect is outstanding. UPDATE JUNE 14: The Clark County coroner identified the man as 58-year-old Tony Jordan of Las Vegas.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Murders investigated in Las Vegas Valley 2018

8:59 P.M.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist from California is dead after failing negotiate the right turn at the roundabout near Town Center Drive and Hualapai Way. This is the 59th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas this year.

8:56 A.M.

Two people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation at Desert Springs Hospital and another treated on scene for minor burns after a laundry chute fire at the Marriott's Grand Chateau, located at 75 E. Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Upon arrival, Clark County firefighters found light smoke in the hotel. As firefighters continued their investigation they noted there was a fire that was now out in the laundry chute. There were rooms evacuated, but is unknown exactly how many rooms and what floors were affected. Resources remain at the incident location to ventilate the hotel and eliminate the remaining smoke.

**********************************************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

Download the FREE mobile app for your iPhone or Android

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Get KTNV news headlines on your Amazon Echo.