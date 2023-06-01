Vegas Golden Knights look to make owner Bill Foley's prediction come true

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before the Vegas Golden Knights ever took the ice in Las Vegas, owner Bill Foley predicted the team would make playoffs in three years and win the Stanley Cup in six years.
"Well, I've said playoffs in three and Stanley Cup in six. [Head coach] Gerard walked me back a little bit. That may be a little agressive," Foley said during former head coach Gerard Gallant's introductory press conference back in 2017. "You know I have my goals. I'm an old guy. We got to get on with this. I can't be fooling around and waiting for 10 or 12 years. The pressure is on. We're going to win but we're going to build from the ground up."
This season marks six years and the team is just four wins away from making that prediction come true. But how did we get here?
2015
- Owner Bill Foley submits an application to the NHL for an expansion team in Las Vegas. At the time, 13,500 people had already committed to buying season tickets before a team was even announced.
2016
- Las Vegas' expansion bid is unanimously approved at the NHL owners' meeting and the valley is granted a team.
- The team is officially named the Vegas Golden Knights.
2017-2018
- The Golden Knights finish their expansion fee payments and filings and are allowed to formally begin operations like trades and roster expansions.
“The Vegas Golden Knights are officially a National Hockey League franchise.” --Foley pic.twitter.com/o5YGeiZ3Zw— z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 1, 2017
- The Vegas Golden Knights first personnel move is to sign Reid Duke to a three-year entry-level contract.
- VGK announces that Gerard Gallant will be the team's first coach.
- The gold and black participate in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and picks were announced at T-Mobile Arena during the NHL Awards ceremony. That included picking up goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins and James Neal from the Nashville Predators.
- During the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Cody Glass becomes the first player selected by the Golden Knights.
- VGK plays their first home game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2017, which was days after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The Knights honored the victims, first responders, and the community at the game.
RELATED LINK: Former Vegas Golden Knight Deryk Engelland reflects on his moving 1 October speech
- To start their very first season, the Golden Knights became the first NHL team to win eight of its first nine games in its inaugural season.
- The Knights pick up Ryan Reaves as part of a three-way trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators. In a separate trade, they added Max Pacioretty to the roster. Both eventually signed contract extensions for several years to stay with Vegas.
- The Vegas Golden Knights earn their first trip to the playoffs after beating the Colorado Avalanche. According to the NHL, Vegas was the 12th team to make playoffs in its inaugural season and it's the first time a team had done so since the 1979-1980 season.
- VGK beat the Los Angeles Kings and the San Joe Kings to advance to the Western Conference Final.
- Vegas beat the Winnipeg Jets thanks to a series-winning goal from Reaves to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas became the third team in NHL history to make the Stanley Cup Final in their first season. The other two to do so were the Toronto Arenas (1918) and St. Louis Blues (1968).
- Ultimately, the Golden Knights fall short and lose the championship to the Washington Capitals.
- VGK head coach Gerard Gallant receives the Jack Adams Award for most outstanding head coach.
2018-2019
- Vegas Golden Knights trade for Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson.
- Shea Theodore agrees to a seven-year deal with the Knights.
- VGK makes playoffs again after the Arizona Coyotes loss in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche.
- While playing for Vegas, Stone records his first career hat-trick against the San Jose Sharks in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
- San Jose eliminates VGK from playoffs in game seven due to a controversial penalty call that gave the Sharks a power play. San Jose eventually won in overtime.
2019-2020
- Vegas Golden Knights promote Kelly McCrimmon to General Manager.
- William Karlsson signs eight-year contract extension as well as Mark Stone.
- Head coach Gerard Gallant is fired after a disappointing start to the season with the team going 24-19-6. He was eventually replaced by Pete DeBoer, who previously was with the Sharks.
- The Vegas Golden Knights trade for goalie Robin Lehner.
- The season is suspended by the league on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In May 2020, league commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is going to use a 24-team playoff format to finish the season with two host cities in Canada serving as hubs.
- The Vegas Golden Knights earn the top seed in the Western Conference in the playoffs. They beat the Chicago Blackhawks to make it to the Western Conference Final where they lost in five games to the Dallas Stars.
- Deryk Engelland announces his retirement from the Vegas Golden Knights.
2020-2021
- Goaltender Robin Lehner signs five-year contract extension with VGK.
- The NHL reduces the amount of regular season games due to the pandemic and teams continued to play in neutral-site bubbles.
- Marc-Andre Fleury is traded to the Chicago Blackhawks while Ryan Reaves is traded to the New York Rangers.
- Alex Pietrangelo signs with the Vegas Golden Knights.
- VGK picks up Mattias Janmark in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. He later scored a hat trick to held the Golden Knights defeat the Minnesota Wild in playoffs.
- The Golden Knights also beat the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup playoffs but were taken out by the Montreal Canadiens in the Western Conference Final.
2021-2022
- VGK trades Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan to the Carolina Hurricanes for future considerations.
- VGK also picks up Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres midway through the season in exchange for Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch. Eichel made his debut with the Knights in February 2022.
- Las Vegas hosts the NHL All-Star game, which is held at T-Mobile Arena. VGK head coach Pete DeBoer, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and Alex Pietrangelo all make the team.
- Vegas Golden Knights miss playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
2022-2023
- Head coach Pete DeBoer is fired after missing playoffs and VGK hires Bruce Cassidy.
- Goaltender Robin Lehner is ruled out for the season after undergoing hip surgery.
- Phil Kessel signs a one-year deal with Vegas and breaks the NHL's Iron Man award for playing in the most consecutive games.
- Bruce Cassidy and Logan Thompson represent the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game.
- Captain Mark Stone misses two months of games but returns in time for the playoffs after having surgery on his back.
- Vegas Golden Knights take down the Winnipeg Jets to move on and face the Edmonton Oilers.
- VGK defenseman Alex Pietrangelo gets a one-game suspension for slashing.
- VGK beats the Edmonton Oilers to face the Dallas Stars in another Western Conference Final matchup.
- Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is suspended two games for cross-checking Mark Stone.
- Vegas beats the Dallas Stars in six games to advance to their second Stanley Cup Final.
VGK will face the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Neither team has won an NHL championship since the franchises were launched. Game 1 and 2 will be at T-Mobile Arena, aka The Fortress, on Saturday and Monday. The puck drops on Saturday at 5 p.m.