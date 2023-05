LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 with a score of 5-2.

The Knights will advance to the Western Conference Final.

Throughout Round 2, the Knights and the Oilers have been battling it out, with back and forth wins.

WHAT'S NEXT:

If it's VGK vs. Kraken, it will be series between the two newest NHL franchises.

If it's VGK vs. Stars, it will feature series against former Knights' head coach Pete DeBoer.