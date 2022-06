LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly announced Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy makes his press debut on Thursday.

Cassidy is expected to discuss his new position and the future of the team at a press event at 10 a.m. Watch it live here:

The new coach, formerly of the Boston Bruins, replaces Pete DeBoer after his firing in May.

