Vegas Golden Knights tap former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy to replace Pete DeBoer

Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is taking the top coaching job in Las Vegas after Pete DeBoer's firing.

Cassidy had been with the Bruins since 2017 before his firing on June 6. The team had playoff appearances in all six of those seasons and made it to the Stanley Cup finals in 2019, ESPN reported. His record with the Bruins sits at 245-108-46.

PREVIOUS: Vegas Golden Knights fire head coach Pete DeBoer after team's first missed playoffs

DeBoer was fired in mid-May after the Golden Knights failed to make the NHL playoffs for the first time since the team's inception in 2017.

