Vegas Golden Knights fire head coach Pete DeBoer after team's first missed playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have relieved Pete DeBoer of his head-coaching duties, general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced on Monday.

DeBoer's firing comes after the first season in which the Golden Knights failed to make the NHL playoffs since the team's 2017 inception.

The decisions was reached "after lengthy discussions over the last two weeks," McCrimmon stated. "We believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season," he added.

"We would like to thank Pete BeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," McCrimmon wrote in a prepared statement. "Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnesses since our franchise entered the NHL."

McCrimmon is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday to discuss changes to the Golden Knights' coaching staff.

