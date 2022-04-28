Watch
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights fail to make playoffs for first time in franchise history

Henrik Borgstrom, Brayden McNabb
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Chicago Blackhawks center Henrik Borgstrom, right, controls the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Henrik Borgstrom, Brayden McNabb
Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 23:33:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night during the shootout with a score of 3 to 4.

Tyler Johnson scores for the Blackhawks during the seven round shootout.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker.

Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.

Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas, and Chandler Stephenson had three assists. Logan Thompson also had 37 saves.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH