Vegas Golden Knights fail to make playoffs for first time in franchise history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night during the shootout with a score of 3 to 4.

Tyler Johnson scores for the Blackhawks during the seven round shootout.

Round 7



Johnson: ✅

Amadio: ❌ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 28, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker.

Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.

Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas, and Chandler Stephenson had three assists. Logan Thompson also had 37 saves.